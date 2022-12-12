Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Launched: Take a Look at Specs and Price

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13 series in the China market on Sunday. The new series comes with two devices - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both smartphones ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. Further, they will run on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. Xiaomi 13 series has cameras tuned in partnership with Leica and also supports super-fast charging. Let's go ahead and take a look at the entire specifications and price of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with support for 1900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device will boot on MIUI 14 (based on Android 13) out of the box.

It has a triple-camera system at the rear, and all three cameras are 50MP lenses. There's a 50MP primary lens, 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front.

The device packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is a 5G device which comes with a Type-C port to enable charging and wired data transfer. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications

Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch OLED display with support for 1900 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ as well. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, like the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device packs up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This one also runs on Android 13 (MIUI 14 on top).

The major difference between the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 is in the camera system. The Xiaomi 13 also has a triple-camera setup at the rear. It has a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, this device ships with a 32MP snapper at the front.

In the battery department, the Xiaomi 13 comes with a 4500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging. This one is also a 5G enabled smartphone.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Price

Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in China in four variants:

8GB+128GB = CNY 4999 (approx 59,200)

8GB+256GB = CNY 5399 (approx Rs 64,000)

12GB+256GB = CNY 5799 (approx Rs 68,700)

12GB+512GB = CNY 6299 (approx Rs 74,600)

Xiaomi 13 is also available in four variants: