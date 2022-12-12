TelecomTalk Poll: Ookla is the Most Used Speed Test Platform

Internet users often like to check the kind of speed they are getting on their respective devices. Be it mobile networks or Wi-Fi networks, checking speed is a common thing for users to determine how good their platform is. Now, there are many reliable platforms available to users which they can leverage to conduct an internet speed test. One of the easiest to get access to is the Google Internet Speed Test, which can be opened directly in the browser. But then there are other applications or websites you can refer to. Platforms such as Speedtest by Ookla, FAST Speed Test by Netflix, MySpeed from TRAI and more. We conducted a poll on Twitter to check which of these speed test platforms get the most traction, and here are the results.

Ookla Gets the Most Votes

Speedtest by Ookla emerged as the winner during the poll. We had given users three main options, including Speedtest by Ookla, FAST by Netflix, and TRAI MySpeed. The fourth option was any other platform. The poll, which ran for a short period of 24 hours only, received a total of 617 votes.

The poll results show that 64.2% of the votes went to Speedtest by Ookla. In second place was the FAST Speed Test by Netflix, with 23.2% votes. TRAI MySpeed got 9.2% of the votes, and the remaining 3.4% of votes went to other platforms. In the comments, users mentioned the names of Netvelocity and Google Internet Speed Test platforms as well.

Users praised FAST by Netflix in the replies and also said that it delivers a superior experience than Ookla's Speedtest. Regardless, at the end of the day, our Twitter poll shows that Speedtest by Ookla is the platform that's most used by users. You can also follow TelecomTalk on Twitter and participate in the polls to help us accumulate wider data to improve the accuracy of the polls.