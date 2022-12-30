Hindi Movies That Were Popular on OTT but Failed at the Box Office

People boycotted movies this year for strange reasons, which impacted how much money they made at the box office. Even though they were box office duds, movies that were released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, among other platforms, managed to win over viewers.

Highlights

  • Once Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie was available on Amazon Prime Video, viewers were enthralled by Ranveer Singh and the storyline.
  • The Shahid-Kapoor starrer's theatrical release did not bring in much money.
  • One of the failures at the box office was Laal Singh Chaddha.

Various people on social media came up with absurd justifications to avoid many Hindi movies, and they successfully influenced the box office take during theatrical releases. But unfortunately, many individuals did the same, blindly following the fad.

However, OTT platforms told a different tale. Even though they were box office duds, movies that were released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, among other platforms, managed to win over viewers.

Let's look at the list of such movies.

1. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

At the box office, Jayeshbhai Jordaar did not perform well. According to reports, it failed to make even half of the 86 crore rupees that were spent on its production. The movie had already experienced multiple delays before its release because of Covid-19, and the Indian public was still getting back to normal after the pandemic.

It appeared as though curiosity had waned. But once the movie was available on Amazon Prime Video, viewers were enthralled by Ranveer Singh and the storyline.

2. Jersey

The Telugu movie Jersey has a Hindi adaptation with the same name. The Shahid-Kapoor starrer's theatrical release did not bring in much money. Both films featured a cricket-related plot and were released around the same time in 83.

Following its debut on Disney + Hotstar, the film was well-received by viewers. People complimented Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's performances.

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

One of the failures at the box office was Laal Singh Chaddha. Additionally, it received heavy trolling on Twitter in response to several remarks made by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan.

However, many others said they were idiots for skipping the theatres when the movie was put on Netflix. Both the plot's premise and the cast's performances were well received.

4. Shamshera

One of the movies that received accolades for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's performances was Shamshera. However, its theatrical premiere did not manage to bring in a sizable sum of money.

The audience reacted in disbelief when the movie eventually crashed on Amazon Prime Video. However, they approved of the storyline, visuals, and all other aspects of the movie.

5. Dobaaraa

The leads of the science fiction suspense film Dobaara were Taapsee Pannu and Pavali Gulati. Critics gave the movie high marks, yet it faced social media backlash. At the box office, it did not perform well either. On Netflix, viewers adored the movie. People watched it over and over again. They adored the idea.

We appeared to be seeing audience-segregated movies in 2022. They designated a particular genre or narrative as appropriate for over-the-top, whereas the contrary seemed more appropriate for theatrical release.

People have grown accustomed to watching movies and television shows at their homes and convenience during the pandemic. Other than well-known people and cool music, they need a compelling argument to buy a ticket.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

