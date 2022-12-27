Disney+ Hotstar All Plans in India

Disney Plus Hotstar is a well-known streaming platform in India. The platform is favoured for its enormous library, which contains hundreds of movies and television episodes. It is the only significant streaming service that provides access to Disney's original programming and live sports like football and cricket. Some of the most economical subscription packages are offered on Disney+ Hotstar. Here is a list of every Disney+ Hotstar plan available in India in 2022.

List of Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Disney+ Hotstar Super Subscription Plan:

The Disney+ Hotstar Super Subscription Plan is exactly the same as the Mobile Plan, including ad-supported content, barring sports. The amount of devices that the Disney+ Hotstar Super plan permits, however, makes a difference. Users who choose the Super plan will be able to simultaneously stream content to two devices, including mobile phones, computers, and TVs. The annual cost of this plan is Rs 899. This plan allows users to stream all of the platform's content, including Disney+ Hotstar original series, Disney+ Premium shows, motion pictures, and more. Dolby 5.1 support is included with the plan, which permits streaming in Full HD.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Plan:

You must subscribe to a Premium membership if you want a top-tier plan with access to more devices and 4K resolution. Along with the whole collection of Premium movies and TV series, this package offers totally ad-free content. You can stream on four devices simultaneously with this plan. Users can stream 4K (2160p) resolution material. Additionally, this plan supports Dolby 5.1. The cost of the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan is Rs 1,499. You can also get the Premium subscription for one month for Rs 299.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Plan:

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan isn't on offer to customers directly by the platform. You can get these plans from the prepaid plans or the postpaid plans of the Indian telcos. The three-month validity period applies to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan, which costs Rs 149. Users can only access this plan, nevertheless, through Airtel and Vodafone Idea's prepaid plans.