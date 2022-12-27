Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, has launched two new prepaid plans for customers in India. These new prepaid plans are worth Rs 25 and Rs 55. So what's so special about these plans from Vi. The special thing is that these are only 4G data only vouchers. This means that consumers who opt for these plans would require a base prepaid plan to be active in the first place. Without an active base prepaid plan, these 4G data vouchers would be rendered useless. Earlier this month, Vi also added a new 4G data voucher worth Rs 75. With the Rs 75 voucher, users get 6GB of data for seven days. Let's take a look at the total benefits/features of the Rs 25 plan and Rs 55 plans from Vi.

Vodafone Idea Rs 25 4G Data Voucher

The Rs 25 4G data voucher from Vi comes with 1.1GB of data, and it has a validity of 1 day only. It is worth noting that there's also another 1-day validity 4G data voucher of Rs 19, which offers 1GB of data to the customers. So why would someone pay Rs 6 more for just 100MB of data with the Rs 25 plan? This is because Vi is also offering consumers ad-free music for seven days with the Rs 25 plan.

To recall, Vi had announced its partnership with Hungama Music. With this partnership, Vi users can get a few months of ad-free music listening experience through the Vi app at no additional cost. However, if that free offer is over and you want seven days of ad-free music experience, you can purchase the Rs 25 4G data voucher from the telco.

If you don't want ad-free music, then you can simply stick with the Rs 19 voucher that comes with 1GB of data for one day. Note that while the 1.1GB of data would expire in one day, the seven days of ad-free music will be there from the day of the purchase of the plan for the user.

Vodafone Idea Rs 55 4G Data Voucher

This is yet another new plan from the telco. With the Rs 55 data voucher, users would get 3.3GB of data for seven days. With this plan, Vi would bundle ad-free music for one month. This plan would also require a base prepaid plan to be active. The Rs 25 and Rs 55 plans are not the only ones which offer ad-free music to users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 108 Plan

V0dafone Idea offers the Rs 108 plan with 6GB of data to customers with a validity of 15 days only. With this plan, apart from the data, customers also get ad-free music for three months. The benefit of the Rs 25, 55 and Rs 108 plans is that if you use Hungama Music, you won't have to purchase a premium subscription separately.