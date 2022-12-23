BSNL Data Vouchers with 2GB Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, also known as BSNL, has a big selection of plans for customers. Considering that there is no 4G, the BSNL data package list is still fairly good. The 2G and 3G network services is what the state-run telco provides to customers right now. The price range for the BSNL basic plan is between Rs 16 to Rs 1515. Between them, there are a lot of different plans to pick from. Furthermore, BSNL's recharge plans are currently the most affordable in the nation if you look at them. Here in this article, we'll examine the top data vouchers with 2GB of daily data.

BSNL Rs 97 Data Plan

The BSNL Rs 97 recharge plan is the most affordable prepaid pack for BSNL users if they want 2GB of daily data. The plan offers 2GB of daily data and has a validity of 15 days. Post the consumption of the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data; the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. Subscribers to the Rs 97 plan get unlimited voice calls to all networks across the country and access to Lokdhun content.

BSNL Rs 98 Data Plan

This plan provides a daily data cap of 2GB, just like the Rs 97 plan does. The plan is available for 22 days. The speed is decreased to 40 Kbps with the Rs 98 recharge plan once the FUP data limit has been reached.

BSNL Rs 198 Data Plan

The Rs 198 data plan from BSNL offers 2GB of data on a daily basis. Similar to the other two plans listed above, this plan's speed is decreased to 40 kbps after reaching the FUP data limit. The plan has a validity of 40 days. Additionally, the subscribers get access to Lokdhun services and Challenges Arena Mobile gaming services.

BSNL Rs 1515 Data Plan

The new BSNL prepaid package, which costs Rs 1,515 comes with a validity of 365 days. The Rs 1515 recharge package also includes 2GB of data every day, after which the speed drops to 40 Kbps. There are no additional benefits included with this plan.