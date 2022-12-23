Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Which is the Better Option

The POCO X4 Pro found its way to the Indian smartphone market after making its debut in the global market at the MWC 2022 event. Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which debuted in India earlier this year, and the POCO X4 Pro 5G have comparable feature sets. We will evaluate all the important features of these phones to help you determine which one best meets your needs because they are similarly priced and could make it difficult for you to decide between the two.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Display

The displays on the POCO X4 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are almost identical. Each has a 6.67 Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, each display panel features a 360Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 1200nits.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Design

At the back of the POCO X4 Pro is a rectangular camera island. Its top contains a microphone cutout, a speaker, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio connector. It has bottom-firing speakers and a USB Type-C connection on the bottom. The smartphone's screen has a punch-hole cutout in it.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, features a vertical, rectangular camera hump at the back. Its top is equipped with a microphone, a speaker grille, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone connector. On the right side of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a volume rocker and power button that also serves as a fingerprint reader. It contains bottom-firing speakers, a SIM tray, and a USB Type-C connection at the bottom.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and Adreno 619 GPU provide power to the POCO X4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The POCO X4 Pro is available with 64GB and 128GB of storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also has 128GB and 256GB storage capacities, 6GB of RAM, and an 8GB RAM configuration. MicroSD cards up to 1TB are supported by both devices.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Camera

A 64MP primary camera with an LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit are all included in the POCO X4 Pro's triple camera configuration at the back. The POCO X4 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera up front.

The rear of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a quad camera setup. There are four cameras on it: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is for taking selfies and making video calls.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X4 Pro 5G: Price and Verdict

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,990. The Poco X4 5G, on the other hand, is slightly more affordable and costs Rs 17,749. Thus, you can select a phone based on your preference, as both smartphones have practically identical features.