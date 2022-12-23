Airtel has an Excellent 3GB Daily Data Plan for Short Term

Airtel is one of the leading 4G and 5G network service providers in India. The telecom company offers a plethora of options to its prepaid customers to choose from. Airtel has plans starting from Rs 99, which range up to Rs 3000+. There are short, medium and long-term validity options available for customers. Airtel has deployed 5G in over 19 cities of the nation. If you are someone who is looking for a prepaid plan for the short term, which comes packed with data benefits and other additional benefits, then we have identified one such plan for you from Airtel. Let's not waste any time and check the benefits of this plan.

Airtel Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel is offering its Rs 499 prepaid plan to customers with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan comes with a total validity of 28 days. This means the total data offered by this plan is 84GB. This is an excellent proposition for anyone looking for a short-term plan which comes bundled with a ton of data. Of course, it is a slightly expensive plan, but there's a reason behind it. One is the amount of data it offers, and the other is the additional benefits that it brings.

The additional benefits offered by this plan from Airtel are: a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months (worth Rs 149), Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription for free, free Hellotunes and more. This plan is particularly more expensive because of the Disney+ Hotstar subscription bundled with it.

In case you were going to purchase the standalone subscription of the platform in the short term, then this Airtel plan could also be a good deal for you. Note that the Disney+ Hotstar plan bundled with this prepaid plan of Airtel only gives you access to watch the content on your mobile. It won't work on desktops or TVs.