BSNL 4G and 5G Launch: Why You Should be Excited

BSNL is soon going to launch 4G and 5G services in India. The expected launch will take place in 2023 for both network technologies. 4G is obviously going to launch earlier than 5G. Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been pretty vocal about how BSNL is making progress with the homegrown network technology that a TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium is providing. BSNL is expected to launch 4G in early 2023, possibly in January. Then according to the words of Vaishnaw, the 5G upgrade would take another 7 months. This means that by July or August, we could see BSNL's 5G. Going with the previous trend, we can expect that the 5G launch date from BSNL could be set for August 15, 2022.

Here’s why you should be excited about the 4G and 5G from BSNL.

BSNL Would Take Off a Lot of Load from Airtel and Jio Networks

BSNL would contribute a lot to offloading the networks of private telcos. The telecom operator would give the frustrated customers a new option to get 4G services from. Right now, Indian consumers have no more than three options to choose from for 4G services. However, once BSNL launches 4G, consumers will get one more option.

Further, the mobile networks of the private telcos would offload a little. Network congestion has been a common problem for consumers in India. BSNL's 4G network would ease that pain a little. Since customers would also start consuming the network services of BSNL, it would mean that there would be a slightly lesser load on the 4G networks of the private telecom companies.

BSNL would also push the availability of 4G in the rural parts of the nation. K Rajaraman, telecom secretary, has already said that BSNL would focus on bringing 4G to villages where high-speed broadband is not available. The telco's tariffs are also the most affordable in the industry right now, and that is not expected to change even in the near future. Thus, it can also scoop up plenty of low-paying customers from Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio.