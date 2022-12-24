iPhone 14 at Under Rs 70000, a Great Price for iPhone Fans

iPhone 14 series has many fans in India. The base iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in India and packs 128GB of internal storage. This time, there wasn't any iPhone 14 device with a mini screen size; thus, the slightly more affordable iPhone option was missing. Apple went with the iPhone 14 Plus instead of the mini. iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 10,000 higher price point than the iPhone 14. If you are thinking of getting the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, great offers are going on right now. The offers are also available for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Let's take a look at the offers.

iPhone 14 Series Price in India

The offers we are talking about are coming from Vijay Sales. At Vijay Sales, you will get the iPhone 14 series starting at Rs 74,900, which means a Rs 5,000 discount for the customers. If you have an HDFC Bank card, then you can also get an instant discount of Rs 5000 on the purchase of iPhone 14 via Vijay Sales. This brings the effective price of the device down to Rs 69,900, equalling a discount of Rs 10,000.

iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, starts at Rs 83,699 on Vijay Sales. This means a discount of Rs 6,201. You can further get a discount of Rs 5000 with an HDFC Bank card, bringing the effective price down to Rs 78,699. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus mentioned here are base 128GB storage variants.

Both the devices sport an older A15 Bionic chipset, which was introduced with the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are now priced at Rs 1,26,100 and Rs 1,35,700. The original price for iPhone 14 Pro is Rs 1,29,900, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs 1,39,900. The iPhone 14 Pro is available at a discount of Rs 3,800, and you can get an additional instant discount of Rs 3,000 with an ICICI Bank card. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a discount of Rs 4,200, and you can get an additional instant discount of Rs 3,000 with an ICICI Bank card.