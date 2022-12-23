5G Phones You Can Gift this Christmas

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone that could be a good gift to someone, well, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of 5G phones for you that you can gift to your loved ones. It is a good idea to gift a 5G phone instead of a 4G one as telecom operators have already started rolling out 5G, and within 18 to 24 months, it will be widely available wherever you go in India. Several brands are selling 5G devices in the country right now and at different price ranges. We will focus on one or two devices from each price range.

5G Phones Under Rs 15,000

Brands such as Oppo, Samsung, Lava, and more have devices under Rs 15,000 which are 5G capable. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Poco M4 5G could be the top options here. You can get these devices easily from the e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India.

The Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 on Amazon India for Rs 11,999 (4GB + 64GB). The Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Poco M4 5G start at Rs 12,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 12,499 (4GB+64GB), respectively. Both these smartphones are also available on Amazon India.

5G Phones Under Rs 30,000

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M53 5G are the top choices under Rs 30,000. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is also getting the OxygenOS 13 Beta update right now.

The Nord 2T 5G starts at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes for Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Then the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M53 5G are priced at Rs 21,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 26,999 (8GB+128GB), respectively. All of these devices are currently available on Amazon India.

5G Phones in the Premium Segment

Anything above Rs 30,000 is semi-premium or ultra-premium. The OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and iPhone 14 are the best devices you can go for.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is priced at Rs 44,999 (8GB+128GB), the OnePlus 10 1ro 5G at Rs 61,999 (8GB+128GB), Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at Rs 52,999 (8GB+128GB), Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 32,990 (8GB+128GB), and iPhone 14 at Rs 75,990 (128GB), respectively. You can get these devices from Amazon India.

5G Phones in the Ultra Premium Segment

If you are looking for 5G phones in the ultra-premium segment, then you would have three options - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900 (256GB). The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs 1,09,999 (12GB+256GB). It is worth noting that Samsung will soon refresh its flagship series with the launch of Galaxy S23 Ultra. Thus, think carefully before you get the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as its a pretty expensive smartphone.