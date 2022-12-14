Oppo Inno Day 2022: Check Out the Three New Products that were Announced

Three new products were unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer Oppo at its technology event, Oppo Inno Day 2022, on Wednesday. The Oppo Air Glass 2 augmented reality (AR) glasses, the OHealth H1 family health monitor, and the MariSilicon Y SoC are among the products available. However, the company has not specified a precise launch date for the products. Oppo's first item under the OHealth brand, which emphasises smart healthcare, is the health monitoring device. Let's examine each of these new Oppo products individually.

OHealth H1

The OHealth H1 health monitoring device combines six health data monitoring functions into a single unit. Oppo asserts that the gadget can record heart and lung auscultation, generate an electrocardiogram (ECG), and detect blood oxygen levels. Additionally, the OHealth H1 has a sleep-tracking feature and can measure body temperature and heart rate. The OHealth H1, according to OPPO, will enable customers to better look after the health of their entire family. It is a small, compact device with an oval shape and rounded corners that weigh 95g.

Air Glass 2

Additionally, OPPO demonstrated its Assisted Reality glass called Air Glass 2. The OPPO Air Glass 2 features a super-lightweight, sturdy design and weighs just 38g. These glasses will be virtually indistinguishable from ordinary glasses because the lenses will assist vision correction, and the frame will be further customised. Oppo claims that the glasses have the ability to make phone calls, provide real-time translation, offer location-based navigation, convert voice to text for those with hearing difficulties, and more.

MariSilicon Y Chip

The MariSilicon Y, a self-designed Bluetooth chip by OPPO, was hailed as one of the first processors to utilise the cutting-edge N6RF manufacturing technology. The SoC has a self-created Pro Bluetooth Pack that, according to Oppo, boosts Bluetooth bandwidth by 50% in comparison to competing SoCs. According to the manufacturer, it has dedicated NPU and URLC codec technologies that enable it to send 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio over Bluetooth. According to Oppo, the audio chip, designed for wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, can deliver audio quality that is comparable to a wired connection and will significantly enhance customers' spatial audio experiences.