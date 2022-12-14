Apple Might Finally Let iPhone Users Download Third-Party App Store Apps

Apple has only provided one method for iPhone users to search and download apps for the sake of security. But it now appears that one of the most significant aspects of Android will finally be available to iPhone owners. Apple is apparently going to enable iOS users to download apps from third-party app stores, which is enormous. Users will also be able to sideload applications, according to Bloomberg.

iPhone To Get One of Android’s Biggest Features

The so-called "digital gatekeepers," such as Apple, are required to maintain free markets, according to legislation that the European Union just passed. In other words, tech companies must allow users to have a say in the selection of app stores, and the iOS platform should allow participation from third-party services. iOS users will be allowed to download apps from their preferred app stores if the company conforms with EU rules. However, individuals will then be in charge of their phone's security and will need to be cautious about which app store they should trust and use to download apps from.

Due to Apple's 30% share of app store payments, the decision to limit options to the App Store has also come at a high cost to app developers. Developers may feel some comfort if Apple permits third-party app stores on iPhones and iPads because they won't have to pay as much of a commission with other app stores. According to the information provided by the European Union, Apple will have until March 2024 to comply with the ruling. But it's also said that Apple would impose some restrictions and won't entirely abandon user security.

According to the claimed source, the company might think about "mandating some security requirements," which essentially means it intends to check external apps in some way and charge for them. Apple hasn't made this official in any way. The security of iOS users has long been a guarantee made by Apple, so it will be interesting to see how the company plans to ensure that this promise is kept.