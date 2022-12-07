OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Launched in India

OPPO has just launched the OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition in India. For the unaware, House of the Dragon is a popular TV series that made its debut earlier this year. The Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition comes in the Glazed Black variant. The device and its packaging are completely different from what the customers get with the regular variant. OPPO has created a unique unboxing experience for the customers who are going to buy this device. Let's take a look at the price of the smartphone.

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Price in India

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition is priced at Rs 45,999 in India. It will be available for customers via Flipkart starting December 13, 2022. Fans of the device can already start pre-booking the smartphone from tomorrow, i.e., December 8, 2022.

Let's see what you will get with the OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition.

What Will You Get?

The limited edition of OPPO Reno 8 Pro will feature House of the Dragon-themed accessories, including a special phone case, a SIM ejector pin, a phone holder, a keychain, and a special collectable dragon egg. Fans will also get an exclusive scroll with a message that anoints them into the epic saga of House Targaryen.

It truly looks like something special from OPPO and would definitely get the eyes of House of the Dragon fans across India. You can get to know more about the device and what its accessories would look like by going to the official website of OPPO India.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 - MAX+ and features a 120Hz refresh rate supportive display. The device comes with support for 80W Supervooc charging support and a battery that can last up to four years.