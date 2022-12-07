Vodafone Opts Dubber to Deliver Recording and Conversational AI Capabilities

Dubber, a conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers, has signed an agreement with Vodafone Group to offer recording and AI services directly from Vodafone mobile networks, targeting Vodafone business customers initially in the UK and Germany.

Highlights

  • Dubber was released on Vodafone mobile networks, initially targeting business customers of Vodafone in the UK and Germany.
  • Transition of existing Mobile Recording subscribers to the Dubber Platform started.
  • All Dubber's existing Unified Recording feeds will be available to Vodafone business customers including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral.

Vodafone Group signed an agreement with Dubbers, a conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers, targeting and using the Dubbers platform to enable recording and conservational AI capabilities across mobile and unified communication services (including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral) initially in the UK and Germany.

A single view of conversations with end users across fixed and mobile networks will also deliver new personalised services and provide a better customer experience.

"We are drawing on the strength of our geographical presence coupled with Dubber's market-leading platform to help our business customers transform their interactions with end-users," said Barry McSorley, head of unified communication and platforms at Vodafone.

Vodafone to Take Advantage of Dubber Platform

"Greater data insights and enhanced compliance across multiple markets with a common, advanced hosted recording service enable our business customers to expand and improve customer trust and loyalty with their customers."

Work has commenced migrating Vodafone's existing mobile recording customer base to the Dubber platform, and both companies will explore further commercial opportunities to deliver additional Dubber services to Vodafone customers.

"Vodafone is a very important relationship for Dubber, and we are pleased to partner with them in Europe to support the needs of their business customers with unified recording and conversational AI directly from the Vodafone mobile network," Steve McGovern, CEO of Dubber, added.

"Dubber is about cost benefits, technology advantage, and speed of provisioning and this will enable Vodafone to expand its existing recording subscriber base to a broader range of businesses. The calls across the Vodafone network contain an enormous amount of content, and deployment of the Dubber platform will enable an expansive range of differentiated products and services," he added.

