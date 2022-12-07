Tata Tele Business Brings Microsoft Azure for SMBs in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading provider of connectivity and communications solutions for businesses in India, has announced that it will now offer Microsoft Azure to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The offering is aimed at helping SMBs in shifting their business loads to the cloud in a seamless manner with a pay-as-you-go model to keep the costs in check. More and more SMBs are realising the need to adopt the cloud to modernise their business.

The integration of Microsoft Azure in the services of TTBS will ensure that its clients/customers can get access to a productive and agile cloud platform which is easy to install, scale and upgrade business solutions quickly and securely. SMBs will now have better access to new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to make better and more informed decisions. It would enable SMBs to increase savings on IT management and infrastructure costs as TTBS offers 24x7 single window support and managed solutions.

Vishal Rally, SVP & Head - Product, Marketing and Commercial, Tata Teleservices Limited, said, "With our vast network across the country and unparalleled cloud managed services, we are well entrenched to take Microsoft Azure to SMBs along with our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and offer a superior cloud infrastructure that empowers them to jumpstart their cloud journey in a secured, scalable manner and at an economical price point."

Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, "Companies such as Tata Tele Business Services understand the requirements of SMBs and can empower them to innovate, grow, and become future-ready with Microsoft Azure."

Microsoft Azure Services Include the Following

  • On-Premises to Azure Migration
  • Microsoft Azure Managed Services
  • Public Cloud to Azure Migration
  • Data Center to Azure Migration
  • Storage as a Service
  • Back-Up/DRaaS
  • DevOps
  • Cloud Infrastructure Review & Cost Optimisation
  • Cloud Infra Hardening

