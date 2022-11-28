TelecomTalk Interviews: Tata Tele Business Services on Solutions for SMBs

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has been in the Indian market for several years now and has been a leading player in offering security, IoT, Cloud, SaaS and a wide range of other such solutions. The company has been serving Indian businesses and helping them take their digital journey to the next level. In this decade, more and more businesses will board the digital train to serve their customers at a better scale and at convenience. TTBS is here to enable businesses to do just that.

Vishal Rally, senior vice president, marketing and commercial, Tata Teleservices Ltd, said that they spent several years to deeply understand what the SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) need. Take a look at the conversation below.

Q. What is TTBS Offering to the SMBs that Other Players are Not?

Vishal Rally said, "See, from Tata Tele Business Services perspective, we are an organisation which is 100% focused on SMBs. So that's our core market segment that we work with. Over several years, we have gone very deep into understanding the needs and requirements of this particular segment. And typically when we throw the word SMB, we think it is one homogenous set, you know that we need to have standardised products and services that will appeal to them.

But frankly, there are multiple sub-segments within SMBs. Starting from the top end, which is medium segment, and then there is small and even micro, and there are millions and millions of SMBs out there. So what we have done is we have gone deeper in terms of understanding each of those customer personas or each of those sub-segment personas, looking at their tech adoption curves, looking at their current challenges and designed appropriate products, services and solution bundles which helps them solve their problems of today and help them in their journey of growth and digital adoption.

So all our products and services which have been rolling out you know since many years and some many innovative products and services like Smartflo is pretty much coming out of the deep understanding of customers and that's how we gain traction with SMBs in India."

You can hear or watch the entire conversation on the YouTube video above.