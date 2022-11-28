New OTT Movies and Web Series to Watch this Week

OTT providers like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hostar, Sony LIV, and others offer a variety of movies and web shows. From Dulquer Salmaan's Chup to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, OTT has you covered. So gather your popcorn, and get ready to watch these thrilling shows all at once.

Here's a list of fresh movies and web series to watch this weekend on OTT:

1. CHUP

In Dulquer Salmaan's third Hindi film, Chup - Revenge of The Artist, he plays a serial killer with a twisted mentality who embarks on a killing spree against art critics who have mocked his work. The movie pays homage to Guru Dutt's late movie "Kaagaz Ke Phool," which was widely panned.

Where to watch: Zee5

2. HOME ECONOMICS SEASON 3

You have a love-hate relationship with your siblings, right? Is anyone who doesn't? Grab them and binge-watch this modern comedy, which examines the lovable yet immensely tense and occasionally irate relationship between three adult siblings: Tom, a middle-class writer; Connor, a younger brother, and Sarah, a philanthropic sister, all of whom are striving to make ends meet. However, a loving family is frequently prevented by money. Executive produced by Topher Grace and starring Jimmy Tatro, Caitlin McGee, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

3. KHAKEE: THE BIHAR CHAPTER

The conflict between Amit Lodha, an officer with the Indian Police Service, and a known gang leader is the focus of the Netflix crime thriller Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita, and Shraddha Das are among the outstanding cast members. The movie was filmed in Jharkhand and Bihar amid many Covid-19 waves in extremely challenging circumstances.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. PARADISE CITY

The plot of the upcoming American action film "Ryan Swan," starring Bruce Willis, John Travolta, and Praya Lundberg, centers on the brutal murder of the lead character, Ryan Swan (Bruce Willis), and Ryan's subsequent maneuvering through the Hawaiian underworld to exact vengeance on the kingpin he believes killed his father. Chuck Russell is the director, and Corey Large and Edward John Drake are the writers.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

5. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: HOLIDAY SPECIAL

The world's protectors, who are usually busy smashing bones and defeating baddies, take a break this time. When the Guardians decide to make Peter Quill's Christmas better after he recently lost Gamora, their search for the perfect gift takes them to Earth's streets. However, they quickly come to the realization that a person, not a thing, will make them feel better. Who exactly is this?

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar