Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners with SBI Card to Open Women Focused CoE

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council, said that this CSR project would enable female youth of the country to explore new job roles. TSSC has been at the forefront of skilling Indians for future technologies in the telecom sector. This CSR project, under collaboration with the SBI Cards, would definitely go a long way toward providing new job opportunities for the female youth of the nation.

Highlights

  • The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has just announced its partnership with SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited.
  • Under the partnership, a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been opened at the Government College for Girls in Sector-14, Gurugram.
  • This is a CSR initiative for empowering women.

Telecom Sector Council

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has just announced its partnership with SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited. Under the partnership, a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been opened at the Government College for Girls in Sector-14, Gurugram. This is a CSR initiative for empowering women. The CoE was inaugurated by Manohal Lal khattar on November 21, 2022. The new Telecom CoE setup has hybrid labs, practical labs and theory classrooms, along with an exclusive language centre for enhancing industry-oriented soft and vocational skills. What's special about this new CoE is that it aims to empower women and their livelihoods. A release said that the project would train over 763 candidates over the next two years beginning this September.

Through the centre, candidates will be offered National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned short-term courses in telecom service job roles.

Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council, said that this CSR project would enable female youth of the country to explore new job roles. TSSC has been at the forefront of skilling Indians for future technologies in the telecom sector. This CSR project, under collaboration with the SBI Cards, would definitely go a long way toward providing new job opportunities for the female youth of the nation.

Expert Opinion

