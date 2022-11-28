Airtel 5G Plus Services Reach Patna: Locations Where it is Available

Bharti Airtel has just launched 5G Plus network services for customers who live in Patna. With this, Airtel has now reached 12 cities with its 5G services, and then the 13th city, which is Pune, only has 5G network live in the airport. Airtel 5G Plus services will be rolled out to customers in Patna in a phased manner in the coming months. Patna is also the first state in Bihar to get 5G network support. For now, Airtel's 5G is available in a few locations in Patna, which you can see below.

Airtel 5G Plus Services are Available in These Areas of Patna

Airtel said that its 5G services will be live in the Patna Airport, marking the fifth airport in the country where Airtel's 5G services are now available. Customers who are flying in and out of the Patna airport will be able to experience Airtel's 5G.

In the city, Airtel's 5G will be available for customers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few other select locations.

Just like in every other city, Airtel's customers will be able to consume 5G services at no extra cost if they have a 5G enabled smartphone which supports Airtel's 5G NSA (non-standalone) network and is using 4G SIM with an active prepaid plan with data benefits.

Anupam Arora, CEO - Bharti Airtel, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Patna. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”