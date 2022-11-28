How 5G FWA Can Help India Address Digital Divide

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ericsson has talked about the 5G mmWave extended range. This is a breakthrough technology which redefines mmWave as a solution to deliver wide-area 5G coverage. Ericsson said that extended mmWave coverage is a technology which takes the reach of mmWave frequencies from a few hundred meters to seven kilometres. 

Highlights

  • One of the key use cases identified for 5G network technology is FWA (fixed wireless access) services.
  • FWA is not a common service in India yet.
  • With 4G networks, the telcos weren't too interested in offering FWA services, but with 5G, things are likely going to be very different.

Follow Us

5G FWA

One of the key use cases identified for 5G network technology is FWA (fixed wireless access) services. FWA is not a common service in India yet. With 4G networks, the telcos weren't too interested in offering FWA services, but with 5G, things are likely going to be very different. 5G networks have already started rolling out for consumers across India in a phased manner. Many industry experts have seen FWA being one of the main use cases of 5G in the consumer segment. But 5G FWA can also benefit enterprises when delivered on mmWave (millimetre wavelength) frequency band. But mmWave frequencies have a limitation of range.

To address this issue, Ericsson has talked about the 5G mmWave extended range. This is a breakthrough technology which redefines mmWave as a solution to deliver wide-area 5G coverage. Ericsson said that extended mmWave coverage is a technology which takes the reach of mmWave frequencies from a few hundred meters to seven kilometres.

India Has a Huge Digital Divide, Mainly Because Telcos Can't Deploy Fiber Everywhere at a Fast Pace

While the Indian government has put in its efforts to solve the RoW (Right of Way) problems for the telcos by converting the process completely online, transparent, and approval of applications in much lesser time than ever before, there are still many complexities. The numerous challenges that telcos face while deploying fiber in various parts of India creates the digital divide that exists in the country today.

Telecom service providers (TSPs) can leverage FWA using 5G new radio (NR) to address the issue of the digital divide. More importantly, the TSPs will be able to do so in a cost-effective manner in rural areas. The reason why telcos don't want to invest too aggressively in the rural areas of India is the fear of low returns and super high costs.

Thus, the telcos mostly stick with the urban cities or areas to offer services where they can recoup their investments fast. 5G FWA can be a cost-efficient and attractive alternative to fixed broadband in rural or outer areas of cities where huge fiber investments don't make a lot of sense for the TSPs.

On top of that, 5G mmWave extended-range technology can help telcos deliver everything consumers need at very low costs. We will not dive deep into the key methods for efficient fixed wireless access solutions, but we will talk about how 5G mmWave can be a solution to remove the digital divide.

Under FWA, telcos can deliver 5G services to consumers in rural areas by installing customer premises equipment (CPE) at their homes or offices without the need for fiber to reach each and every premise. This will definitely help the people in rural India to participate in the opportunities that the digital world presents in an equal manner as urban users do.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments