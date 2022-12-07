PDG Launches Flagship Data Center in Mumbai

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

PDG launched the MU1 data center within 20 months of its announcement, which is ahead of the scheduled time for the delivery of this data center. The company has been able to do this despite the global supply chain issues and disruptions. In a release, PDG said that this data center could be delivered in such a quick time because of the exceptional team that was working on it.

Highlights

  • Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a leading data center provider in Asia, has launched a new flagship data center in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • The new data center is named MU1.
  • The MU1 data center has been given the rare IGBC Platinum certification.

Follow Us

PDG

Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a leading data center provider in Asia, has launched a new flagship data center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The new data center is named MU1. The MU1 data center has been given the rare IGBC Platinum certification. It provides 48MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings. PDG has invested $300 million to build this data center in a 6-acre landscape within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Hyperscalers can now get secure and reliable data center capacity with this.

PDG Launched Data Center Ahead of Scheduled Time

What's worth noting here is that PDG launched the MU1 data center within 20 months of its announcement, which is ahead of the scheduled time for the delivery of this data center. The company has been able to do this despite the global supply chain issues and disruptions. In a release, PDG said that this data center could be delivered in such a quick time because of the exceptional team that was working on it.

PDG said, "This remarkable achievement was made possible by PDG’s exceptional engineering talent which includes industry veterans, who are pioneers in the data center landscape and have delivered some of the largest projects in India and in the region."

MU1 Takes Care of Sustainability Goals

PDG said that the new MU1 data center looks after the company's goal of becoming the most progressive data center player in the region in sustainability. The MU1 will be powered up to 40% by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. MU1 is also the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data center in the country and will also be an Uptime Tier III certified facility.

Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PDG said, "The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia datacenter operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio is offering 4G Data pack at Rs 222 for FIFA World Cup Fans in the form of Football world cup data pack. Like always, Jio introduced its game season data pack. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments