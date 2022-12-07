PDG Launches Flagship Data Center in Mumbai

Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a leading data center provider in Asia, has launched a new flagship data center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The new data center is named MU1. The MU1 data center has been given the rare IGBC Platinum certification. It provides 48MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings. PDG has invested $300 million to build this data center in a 6-acre landscape within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Hyperscalers can now get secure and reliable data center capacity with this.

PDG Launched Data Center Ahead of Scheduled Time

What's worth noting here is that PDG launched the MU1 data center within 20 months of its announcement, which is ahead of the scheduled time for the delivery of this data center. The company has been able to do this despite the global supply chain issues and disruptions. In a release, PDG said that this data center could be delivered in such a quick time because of the exceptional team that was working on it.

PDG said, "This remarkable achievement was made possible by PDG’s exceptional engineering talent which includes industry veterans, who are pioneers in the data center landscape and have delivered some of the largest projects in India and in the region."

MU1 Takes Care of Sustainability Goals

PDG said that the new MU1 data center looks after the company's goal of becoming the most progressive data center player in the region in sustainability. The MU1 will be powered up to 40% by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. MU1 is also the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data center in the country and will also be an Uptime Tier III certified facility.

Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PDG said, "The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia datacenter operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific."

