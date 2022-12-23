Two More Realme Devices are Getting Android 13 Update

The Chinese business is now providing the most recent version of its custom skin to two more handsets after seeding the stable Realme UI 4.0 update with Android 13 to the more expensive Realme 9 Pro+ earlier this month. The most recent Android 13-based devices to receive the firmware are the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G. The update is currently being distributed to 15% of all users of both smartphones, and a wider deployment will start by the end of December. This is simply done to ensure the update's stability and allow for a staggered rollout.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G Receive Android 13 Update

With the firmware version RMX3471 11.C.08, the Realme UI 4.0 upgrade for the Realme 9 Pro is currently rolling out. The Realme 9i 5G, on the other hand, has firmware version RMX3612 11.C.04.

Both phones have received the most recent upgrade, which is Android 13—the most recent version of Google's mobile operating system. Both phones will get fresh design themes, tools for personalising them, enhanced performance, and security updates. Additionally, the Realme UI 4.0 upgrade for Android 13 also adds new display customisation, better performance and UI animations, background app management, the Advanced Encryption Standard, and other features.

By selecting Software update > Download and install in the Settings app, the update can be installed. According to Realme, if the device has multiple third-party programmes loaded, it may take longer for the device to boot up after an update. The device may hang after the upgrade and use more power for a while. This is due to the system using more CPU, memory, and other resources to increase operating effectiveness generally and remove potential safety issues.

Realme is apparently developing the Realme GT Neo 5. An established Chinese tipster revealed the phone's specs and features in a post on Weibo. According to reports, the forthcoming smartphone could have a 6.7-inch OLED screen that supports 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC may be used to power the device. Two Realme GT Neo 5 models with various battery sizes are anticipated from Realme.