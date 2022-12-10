Realme 10 Pro Series Pre-Booking Offer Details

Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro are the two devices which were launched recently by Realme in India. Both smartphones have received a lot of hype, and fairly so, as their specifications are too good for the price. Right now, Realme 10 Pro series is available for pre-booking. It will go on the first sale in a matter of a few days, and in case you really want the device, you should pre-book it to get a discount. Both the devices on the series are under a discount offer when pre-booked. Let's check out what the offer is.

Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro Pre-Booking Offer

Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro are both available at a discount of Rs 500 in case the user decides to pre-book the device. The Realme 10 Pro 5G will go on its first sale on December 16, 2022. To pre-book the device, head over to the website of Realme and open the device page. Then pay the deposit fee, which is Rs 500 (but is worth Rs 1000). The deposit fee can be paid between December 8, 2022, to December 16, 11:59 AM. Then, the user would have to pay the balance fee. Since the base variant of the Realme 10 Pro is worth Rs 19,999, and you have already paid Rs 500 (which is worth Rs 1000), the balance payment would be Rs 18,999. You have to pay the balance between 12 PM and 11:59 PM on December 16, 2022.

NOTE - Realme has said that for the pre-booking deposit and the balance payment settlement, the user must choose the same payment method.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is available in a similar manner. You will have to pay a deposit of Rs 500 (which is worth Rs 1000) and then the balance of Rs 23,999. The device is worth Rs 24,999, so you get a discount of Rs 500 here as well. The deposit has to be paid between October 8 to October 14, 11:59 AM, and the balance has to be paid between 12 PM to 11:59 PM.