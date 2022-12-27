The 5 Most Underappreciated Movies of 2022

Bollywood has had a bittersweet year this year. The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva were both enormous successes, but there were also some dreadful performances, such as Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha. Some underdog movies can be found buried in the sea of major commercial movies. Here are five movies from 2022 that we believe are egregiously underestimated.

1. Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan has five films coming out in 2022, keeping him very occupied. His first film was Jhund, a powerfully emotional biographical sports drama by Nagraj Manjule. Jhund would have likely been a huge smash had it perhaps been released before the pandemic in a different context, despite the fact that there was almost no anticipation for the movie due to the lack of hype.

It is accessible on ZEE5.

2. Runway 34

Ajay Devgn co-wrote and directed the aviation thriller Runway 34, a subgenre that has yet to be extensively explored in India. Despite receiving mainly favourable reviews and having Devgn as its star, it failed to captivate people, but it eventually found success on Amazon Prime Video, where it debuted in June. In the movie, Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh both had significant roles.

3. Jalsa

Jalsa has all the ingredients for a hit movie: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, and a thriller that also serves as social commentary. However, although it greatly benefited from the assured performances of the key actors, its slow-moving plot and open finale may have turned off viewers. It got an immediate release on Amazon Prime Video in March and was directed by Suresh Triveni.

4. Badhaai Do

The film Badhaai Do is remarkably advanced, but sadly, it never received the support it deserved. One of the first movies to come out after the epidemic, it had a small audience because it was released when there were still theatrical limitations. The film, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, battles conservatism and makes a powerful argument for the LGBTQ+ community.

It's available to watch on Netflix.

5. Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Kaun Pravin Tambe? A sports drama based on a real-life event debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in April. It details the struggles and ultimate success of cricketer Pravin Tambe, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41 despite having no prior experience playing for his country or internationally. The Jayprad Desai-directed film is a stirring tale of human tenacity and grit that may well be the career-defining performance of lead actor Shreyas Talpade.