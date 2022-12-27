iQOO 11 is World’s Fastest Android Smartphone with 5G Support

iQOO 11 is the next flagship smartphone that iQOO will launch in the Indian market. The company has been very successful in building a loyal customer base in India, and with the hype that iQOO 11 is already making, the future of the company looks even better. According to the AnTuTu scores discovered, the iQOO 11 is the world's fastest Android smartphone. The launch of the smartphone is confirmed for January 10, 2023. The smartphone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and would likely be the first smartphone in India to sport that chip.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC would make its way to India, but that would happen on February 7, 2023, almost a month after the iQOO 11 is launched in India. OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 11 first in China on Jan 4 and then will bring it to India, in the same manner it did with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

iQOO 11 AnTuTu Score

iQOO 11 scored a massive 13,23,820, which is even more than what the phones specially dedicated to gaming could achieve (we are talking about the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro). However, these devices also sport the older generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be the reason why they score less. But it is worth noting that the score that iQOO 11 has achieved has not been achieved by any other Android smartphone in the market before. That seriously counts for something.

The iQOO 11 would come with Vivo's V2 chip, which has been designed to help the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in improving the graphics performance and night photography. Further, the device has been confirmed to pack India's first 2K E6 display to provide an immersive experience to the users. With the iQOO 11, the experience should be even smoother as the device would come with support for 144Hz refresh rate display. It would also pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.