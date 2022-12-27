Redmi 11 Prime 5G Gets a Price Cut in India

One of the most affordable 5G phones in India, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is available with a price cut in the market now. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G was launched in India in September. So it has not been long since its arrival. However, now the company has reduced the price of both memory variants. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black shades. Read ahead to find out more.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 11 Prime 5G boots on MIUI 13 on top of Android 12 OS. A 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20.7:9 aspect ratio is featured on the device. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is used to protect the display. Its internal hardware consists of an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Other notable features of the Redmi Prime 11 5G include a dual back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be increased by a microSD card to 512GB using a specific slot.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality are both included with the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. It is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India

Xiaomi’s sub-brand launched the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in September, and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G was listed at the starting price of Rs 13,999, which comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The model listed at Rs 15,999 comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The base model is now featured on Mi.com and Amazon India with a price of Rs 12,999, while the top-end variant is priced at R. 14,999.

Customers that use ICICI bank cards and EMI options will get Rs 1,000 as an instant discount, and an instant discount of Rs 750 will be there for purchases made via HDFC bank cards. A no-cost EMI option is also available for Amazon purchases starting at Rs 2,000.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Reviews:

For less than Rs 15,000, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a decent performance bundle. The phone's main selling point is that it supports up to seven 5G bands and has a respectable processor for daily operations. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be appealing to folks who enjoy watching videos on their phone due to its big screen and long battery life. Instead of what is being used, we would have preferred to see a brighter AMOLED panel with a typical refresh rate. The low-light camera performance could be better, and the display could be brighter.