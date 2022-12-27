New South Indian Films to Watch on OTT Platforms

South Indian movies have had a significant impact on North Indian culture as well. Because of OTT, cultural interaction and unique cinematic experiences are now quite accessible. While you enjoy the week ahead, a ton of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies are waiting for you at home.

The films this weekend span every genre, including the suspense thriller "Parole" and the romance drama "Mansoon Raaga." These four South Indian films are a must-watch on OTT this weekend.

The following new South Indian movies are available to stream this December on OTT platforms:

1. PAROLE

The story of two brothers is told in the Dwarakh Raja-written and -directed movie "Release," in which the younger brother strives to secure the older brother's parole so they can perform their mother's last rites. Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Kalpika Ganesh, Linga, Rskarthiik, and other actors appear in the Tamil film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. ROY

The gripping love story "Roy," written and directed by Sunil Ibrahim, follows the protagonist's wife as she disappears and then turns up later owing to signals from dreams. Shine The film's leading actors are Tom Chako, Sija Bose, and Jinse Baskar.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

3. URVASIVO RAKSHASIVO

Urvasivo Rakshasivo, a movie directed by Rakesh Sashi, is a modern take on urban love stories. In addition to Vennela Kishore and Sunil, the Telugu rom-com also includes Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel as its main characters.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. MONSOON RAAGA

In this love story, S. Ravindranath explores the beginnings of growing up in school. The Kannada film stars Achyuth Kumar, Suhasini, Rachita Ram, and Dhananjaya. The romance in the film develops from a schoolyard crush to a relationship in a bachelor's office.

Where to watch: Zee5