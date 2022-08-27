Top Show on Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Others to Check Out This Weekend

Reported by Shambhavi Shahi 0

OTT Platforms are always an excellent option for a cozy date or to pamper yourself with a good watch after a long tiring week.

Highlights

  • Starring the legendary Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick was released in India on August 27, 2022.
  • Prequel to the most renowned Television series, Game of Thrones, this series is based on 'Fire and Blood' by George RR Martin.
  • Receiving 6.8 ratings on IMDb, Tamil Rockerz is a crime thriller drama based on Piracy done by a torrent website that distributes illegal copyrighted music, videos, shows, movies, etc.

People love to spend their leisure time on OTT platforms; it has become a weekend routine for people to Netflix and chill. OTT Platforms are always an excellent option for a cozy date or to pamper yourself with a good watch after a long tiring week. Some OTT platforms like ZEE5 and Amazon Prime and others have added a few good shows to their watch options, and we are here with a list of these shows. Let's check out.

1. Top Gun: Maverick

Starring the legendary Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick was released in India on August 27, 2022. The film was directed by the famous American Action Film Director Joseph Kosinski and is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The movie has received 8.5 ratings on IMDb.

Top Gun Maverick OTT

2. House of the Dragon

Prequel to the most renowned Television series, Game of Thrones, this series is based on 'Fire and Blood' by George RR Martin. The action fantasy drama is based on a Targaryen family who fights for the legacy and succession among themselves. The show is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday.

3. Tamil Rockerz

Receiving 6.8 ratings on IMDb, Tamil Rockerz is a crime thriller drama based on Piracy done by a torrent website that distributes illegal copyrighted music, videos, shows, movies, etc. The show starring Ramesh Thilaganatham, Vani Bhojan, and Arun Vijay in the lead roles, has received 6.8 ratings on IMDb.

4. Odela Railway Station

The Telugu web series Odela Railway Station premiered on Aha Video on August 27, 2022. The web series is based on some true incidents that took place around a small town named Odela. The show has been directed by Ashok Teja starring Vashishta N. Simha, Hebah Patel, Sai Ronak, and others.

Love for entertainment, tech and telecom industry comes naturally to Shambhavi. Indulging in industry developments is a habit for her, and when she is not writing, you can find her on the couch reading some old-school literature with ambient music around.

