JioHotstar Subscription Plans 2026: Mobile, Super, Premium Explained



JioHotstar has recently revised its subscription portfolio, introducing updated benefits and pricing across its Mobile, Super and Premium tiers. The new structure came into effect on January 28, 2026, with the company positioning the refresh as a move to widen access while offering clearer feature differentiation. “Explore new plans starting at just Rs 79 and pick the one that's right for you,” JioHotstar said on its website.

JioHotstar Mobile Plan

The entry-level Mobile plan now starts at Rs 79 for one month, with three-month and annual options priced at Rs 149 and Rs 499, respectively. The plan allows streaming on one mobile device at a time and remains ad-supported. Hollywood titles will not be part of the base pack and can be availed through additional add-ons priced at Rs 49, Rs 129, and Rs 399 for one month, three months, and one year, respectively.

JioHotstar Super Plan

Under the Super tier, prices are set at Rs 149 for a month, Rs 349 for three months, and Rs 1,099 for a year. Subscribers can watch on up to two devices simultaneously across mobile, web, and supported living room platforms. This tier is also ad-supported, though the Hollywood catalogue is bundled within the pack. The plan offers a mobile, laptop, and TV viewing experience with Full HD 1080p and Dolby Atmos audio quality on select titles.

JioHotstar Premium Plan

At the top end, the Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 for three months, and Rs 2,199 annually. It enables access on up to four devices at a time and offers an ad-free experience, except during live sports and certain live programming. Hollywood content is included as part of the subscription. The plan offers a mobile, laptop, and TV viewing experience with 4K 2160p, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio quality on select titles.

Hollywood Content

Hollywood content includes international studios such as Marvel, Disney, Touchstone Pictures, Pixar, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, STAR, Hulu, FOX, Nat Geo, Warner Bros., Paramount, National Broadcasting Company, HBO, ESPN, Home Box Office, ABC Studios, Paramount Kids, New Regency, HBO Max, Searchlight Pictures, NBC, Star Wars, Andscape, BVI, CJ Entertainment, Keswick Pictures, SBS, KBS, Sony, Endemol, MBC, Studio S, Rainmaker Content Limited, MBS, Paramount Series, and Studio Dragon, among others.

“The above list is not exhaustive and is subject to change as new studios get acquired,” JioHotstar shared on its website.

The revamped pricing is aimed at giving viewers greater flexibility, allowing them to choose plans based on screen preference, concurrency needs, and appetite for premium, ad-free viewing.