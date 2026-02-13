OnePlus 12 5G Price Under Rs 50,000 Now

OnePlus 12 5G is available in 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs 45,999. This price is for the Glacial White variant only. The green variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 51,999. Note that this deal is available for customers on Amazon India.

OnePlus 12 5G has seen a major price cut in India. The phone is available in a single base variant only of 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear co-engineered with Hasselblad. This phone launched in early 2024, and was the star of the show from OnePlus for over a year. Let's take a look at the price and specifications here.




OnePlus 12 5G Price in India

OnePlus 12 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus 12 5G has a 2K display with Aqua Touch technology support. The phone has a 120Hz ProXDR display with advanced LTPO for brighter and more vibrant visual. The phone also has a display which is TUV Rheinland certified. The phone runs on OxygenOS 14 out of the box based on Android 14. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and it packs a 5400mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging. The phone has a 50MP Sony LYT-808 with OIS, 64MP 3x periscope telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

