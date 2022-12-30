Vantage Towers and Advent Test Biomethanol Fuel Cells in Greece

Advent Technologies, a leader in fuel cell and hydrogen technologies, along with Vantage Towers Greece, launched a Proof of Concept (PoC) initiative to replace diesel generators with fuel cells. With more than 5,250 towers in operation, Vantage Towers is the largest and only independent tower infrastructure provider in Greece. At temporary sites that are not connected to the power grid, fuel cells can be used in place of diesel generators to provide even more environmentally friendly electricity.

Vantage Towers and Advent Collaboration

As part of PoC, Vantage Towers Greece, a subsidiary of Vantage Tower Group, one of Europe's leading tower companies, will evaluate the potential use of Advent's Serene bio methanol-powered fuel cell systems as backup and primary power sources for its telecom towers.

This new partnership is in line with Vantage Towers' overall business strategy, which aims to advance sustainable digitalization in Europe by utilizing clean energy choices to lower carbon emissions throughout its network.

POC in Greece

After successfully completing the PoC project in Greece, Advent and Vantage Towers would consider expanding their deployments.

Liquid Biomethanol Benefits

Compared to hydrogen gas, liquid bio methanol makes transporting, storing, and managing logistics easier. It also improves operational safety by reducing CO2 emissions by more than 80% compared to diesel generators.

Advent Fuel Cells

Advent fuel cells can function in various situations, including weather, ambient temperatures as low as -20°C and as high as +50°C, and humid and unclean environments.

About 500 Serene fuel cell systems powered by methanol have already been deployed by Advent in the Asian market; these systems are typically used as backup and primary power sources for the telecommunications industry.

Advantages of Biomethanol

Low service and maintenance fees No NOx or SOx emissions Small footprint Long operating lifetime Less CO2 emissions and noise compared to conventional generator units

Chairman and Managing Director of Vantage Towers Greece, Athanasios Exarchos, said, "Operating more than 5,250 towers in Greece and constantly expanding our presence, at Vantage Towers we work every day to connect people, businesses, and devices in Greek cities, islands and rural areas, making a significant contribution to a better-connected Europe. Vantage Towers is highly interested in using fuel cells to drive carbon emissions reductions in the European telecom sector as a backup and primary power source. We look forward to the successful completion of this PoC project and the continuation of our collaboration with Advent, as it will further enhance the Group's goal to continue supporting partners through technological innovation in decarbonization and achieving their climate goals."

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Technologies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "Regardless of the location, I strongly believe that fuel cells are the most appropriate solution when there is a need for uninterrupted and sustainable backup power, particularly for off-grid locations."

"We are delighted that Vantage Towers Greece has recognized the great potential that Advent's biomethanol-powered fuel cells hold for decarbonizing their operations. We truly hope this is the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration that will allow us to lead in the decarbonization of the telecommunications sector in Europe," he added.