Orange Ramps up Efforts to Reduce Energy Consumption

Reported by Aparna R 0

As part of the ongoing energy crisis, Orange has taken steps across its European footprint to reduce energy consumption in the coming months by deploying the latest network technology equipment, in particular 5G, which helps to save energy with its energy-optimisation features.

Highlights

  • European operator Orange says it is stepping up efforts to reduce energy consumption across Europe by deploying 5G.
  • Orange is working across its European footprint – Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain - to optimise energy consumption.
  • This strategy aims to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact to become net carbon by the year 2040.

Follow Us

Orange Ramps up Efforts to Reduce Energy Consumption

Orange has taken measures across its European footprint to reduce its energy consumption in the coming months. As measures voted by the Council of Europe proposing a voluntary reduction in electricity consumption between December to the end of march 2023, Orange group is ensuring its efforts to reduce stress on energy networks across Europe by deploying the latest generation of equipment, in particular 5G, which helps to save energy.

Net zero carbon by 2040

This strategy aims at becoming zero carbon by 2040. Orange is already working across its European footprint in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain to optimise energy consumption. The IT and network represent around 85% of the Group's energy requirements, with the remaining 15% being concentrated on buildings, shops and vehicles. This means optimising energy efficiency in networks is the key.

Also ReadNokia, Orange France Get 20 Throughput Speed in World’s First CA Link Trial

Energy Efficiency Networks

Orange says deploying 5G as a key pillar to improve energy efficiency in Networks, 'which includes innovative energy-optimisation features' and its recent Green ITN program has led to savings in power usage recently via optimisation in IT and network, and more efficient data centers - the latest free cooling technologies have led to 30% lower electricity usage.

Mobile Network Sharing Agreements

Orange has also established mobile network sharing contracts amongst many of its markets, including in Belgium, Poland, and Spain, which apparently results in energy savings "while maximising the usage of network equipment by avoiding duplication and cutting maintenance expenses. According to the program, energy savings between 2019 and 2022 were "equal to 19% of total IT and network consumption in Europe."

Workspaces and Retail

While it's on a roll, Orange is also cutting the amount of energy used in its offices by reducing the minimum ambient temperature to 19 Degrees Celsius. In addition, workspaces have been 'optimised' as staff work more often from home (which doesn't mean staff use any energy, but it's off Orange's ledger). It has also made a 'Europe-wide commitment' to switch off the lights in shop windows earlier.

Green Energy Sources

Since 2018, Orange has revamped its energy sourcing to progressively increase the use of renewable energy in its portfolio while managing costs. The group also produces its own energy, using solar energy to power network equipment or complement energy requirements in its data centers. In addition, various other projects are currently being implemented across Europe to use autonomous, clean energy to reduce dependence on national electricity grids.

Also Read: First African 5G Network Is Being Made Available by Orange in Botswana

Encouraging Employees and Customers

In Poland, Orange has developed a website to share ideas on how to reduce the energy impact of digital devices and services. Orange's operations in Moldova and France have also developed similar online tools or apps to help users be conscious of the effects of their digital usage.

Commenting on the Groups efforts to reduce energy consumption, Marie-Noelle Jego Laveissiere, Deputy CEO in charge of Orange's operational activities in Europe (outside France) said, "With a solid baseline in energy efficiency actions, we will reinforce our ambitions in reducing energy consumption while also continuing to provide top connectivity to our customers.

In today's increasingly digital word, our networks and services have become a critical element of our society and economies. However, we also believe that we have a duty to minimise our impact on the planet. We are determined to continue to find creative ways to improve our energy consumption efficiency and encourage sobriety, while ensuring the resilience of our network and sites".

Recent announcements seem to be attempting to convince people that 5G is, in fact, a form of green technology, and increasing its use will help companies fulfil their different environmental pledges. So let's see how it unfolds.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio is offering 4G Data pack at Rs 222 for FIFA World Cup Fans in the form of Football world cup data pack. Like always, Jio introduced its game season data pack. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments