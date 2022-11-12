First African 5G Network Is Being Made Available by Orange in Botswana

The French telecom operator Orange on Friday unveiled a new 5G network in Botswana as a first step toward bringing high-speed broadband service to additional countries in the Middle East and Africa. Orange's 5G service will cover 30% of the population of the southern African country after the initial launch in Botswana, including those residing in the two main cities, Gaborone and Francistown.

More Details Regarding the First African 5G Network

Early next year, the business stated, coverage would be expanded to additional cities. Even while the cost of 5G mobile devices is decreasing, the majority of Africans still cannot afford them. As a substitute, Orange is primarily concentrating on 5G as a means of delivering fast internet in Africa, where low population density makes building out fiber-optic infrastructure unprofitable.

As per Nene Maiga, CEO of Orange Botswana, the primary use case for the company is fixed wireless connectivity, which refers to internet access at home. Over 60% of Orange's total mobile users and its $6.6 billion ($6.4 billion) in sales are located in Africa and the Middle East, where the business has operations in 18 countries.

More than 44 million 4G users can currently be found in the region. As per Jerome Henrique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, the company plans to roll out 5G in about a dozen countries in 2023, most likely beginning with Jordan. The terms for the rollout of 5G in Jordan have already been agreed upon with the government. The company is currently debating the regulatory requirements, he said, adding that Ivory Coast and Senegal will most likely follow.