First African 5G Network Is Being Made Available by Orange in Botswana

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Early next year, the business stated, coverage would be expanded to additional cities. Even while the cost of 5G mobile devices is decreasing, the majority of Africans still cannot afford them.

Highlights

  • Orange is primarily concentrating on 5G as a means of delivering fast internet in Africa.
  • More than 44 million 4G users can currently be found in the region.
  • The company plans to roll out 5G in about a dozen countries in 2023.

Follow Us

Orange

The French telecom operator Orange on Friday unveiled a new 5G network in Botswana as a first step toward bringing high-speed broadband service to additional countries in the Middle East and Africa. Orange's 5G service will cover 30% of the population of the southern African country after the initial launch in Botswana, including those residing in the two main cities, Gaborone and Francistown.

More Details Regarding the First African 5G Network

Early next year, the business stated, coverage would be expanded to additional cities. Even while the cost of 5G mobile devices is decreasing, the majority of Africans still cannot afford them. As a substitute, Orange is primarily concentrating on 5G as a means of delivering fast internet in Africa, where low population density makes building out fiber-optic infrastructure unprofitable.

As per Nene Maiga, CEO of Orange Botswana, the primary use case for the company is fixed wireless connectivity, which refers to internet access at home. Over 60% of Orange's total mobile users and its $6.6 billion ($6.4 billion) in sales are located in Africa and the Middle East, where the business has operations in 18 countries.

More than 44 million 4G users can currently be found in the region. As per Jerome Henrique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, the company plans to roll out 5G in about a dozen countries in 2023, most likely beginning with Jordan. The terms for the rollout of 5G in Jordan have already been agreed upon with the government. The company is currently debating the regulatory requirements, he said, adding that Ivory Coast and Senegal will most likely follow.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments