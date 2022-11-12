Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ with Periscope Zoom Camera Might Be in Works

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

On the Oppo Reno 10x, the periscope camera provided a 5x optical zoom and a 10x hybrid zoom, which completely revolutionised the smartphone industry. Following its inclusion on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo Reno 2 in 2019, the periscope camera module has not been seen on any other Oppo smartphone.

Highlights

  • The Oppo Reno 9 Series and Reno Find N2 model smartphones are set to debut in the Chinese market from Oppo, a maker of smartphones.
  • Oppo has not yet made any formal announcements on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ or the hardware-based periscope camera's comeback on any of its next handsets.
  • Mess With Assen further added that the smartphone is anticipated to be released by the business sometime in mid-2023.

Follow Us

Oppo Reno 10Pro+

The Oppo Reno 9 Series and Reno Find N2 model smartphones are set to debut in the Chinese market from Oppo, a maker of smartphones. The most recent claim suggests that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may also be developing the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model, which might feature a periscope zoom camera similar to the one found on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, which was introduced by the firm in April 2019.

Details on the Periscope Zoom Camera

On the Oppo Reno 10x, the periscope camera provided a 5x optical zoom and a 10x hybrid zoom, which completely revolutionised the smartphone industry. Following its inclusion on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo Reno 2 in 2019, the periscope camera module has not been seen on any other Oppo smartphone.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, posted a question on the Chinese social media platform Weibo asking fans if "(they) desire a periscope for the Reno series super cup?" and mentioning that the periscope camera will not be returning to the Reno 9 Series at this time. Mess With Assen, another tipster, recently indicated on Weibo that the periscope camera may return to Oppo's smartphone lineup through the Oppo Reno 10 series. Mess With Assen further added that the smartphone is anticipated to be released by the business sometime in mid-2023.

According to the translation, both tipsters claim that the periscope camera would be a part of the Oppo Reno 10 series' "super cup" edition, which is anticipated to be the more expensive Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model. Additionally, the anonymous tipster claims that the rumoured Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone would support 2x optical zoom. However, Oppo has not yet made any formal announcements on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ or the hardware-based periscope camera's comeback on any of its next handsets.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments