Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ with Periscope Zoom Camera Might Be in Works

The Oppo Reno 9 Series and Reno Find N2 model smartphones are set to debut in the Chinese market from Oppo, a maker of smartphones. The most recent claim suggests that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may also be developing the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model, which might feature a periscope zoom camera similar to the one found on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, which was introduced by the firm in April 2019.

Details on the Periscope Zoom Camera

On the Oppo Reno 10x, the periscope camera provided a 5x optical zoom and a 10x hybrid zoom, which completely revolutionised the smartphone industry. Following its inclusion on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Oppo Reno 2 in 2019, the periscope camera module has not been seen on any other Oppo smartphone.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, posted a question on the Chinese social media platform Weibo asking fans if "(they) desire a periscope for the Reno series super cup?" and mentioning that the periscope camera will not be returning to the Reno 9 Series at this time. Mess With Assen, another tipster, recently indicated on Weibo that the periscope camera may return to Oppo's smartphone lineup through the Oppo Reno 10 series. Mess With Assen further added that the smartphone is anticipated to be released by the business sometime in mid-2023.

According to the translation, both tipsters claim that the periscope camera would be a part of the Oppo Reno 10 series' "super cup" edition, which is anticipated to be the more expensive Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model. Additionally, the anonymous tipster claims that the rumoured Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone would support 2x optical zoom. However, Oppo has not yet made any formal announcements on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ or the hardware-based periscope camera's comeback on any of its next handsets.