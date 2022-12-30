OTT platforms are the newest hotspot for entertainment. While some filmmakers and producers prefer to distribute their films directly on OTT streaming as alternatives to theatres, many choose to create content specifically for these platforms.

This month, a ton of brand-new content from various categories has been published on OTT platforms. Therefore, we have you covered if you want to binge-watch some amazing entertainment this holiday season, as the month will end in a day.

English web series and films on OTT released in December are listed below:

1. The Recruit

A former asset threatens to reveal the facts of a long-standing relationship with the CIA unless they clear her of a serious crime, drawing a young lawyer working for the agency into a hazardous game of international power politics. A rookie solicitor at the CIA is thrust into the perilous world of international espionage when a former agent threatens to reveal agency secrets.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters

Does Steve really know who his three daughters are, despite how much he loves them all? Learn the uplifting tale of a father who desperately wants to hang on to his young children but realizes he must let go and let their future be in God's hands.

Where to watch: Zee5

Also Read: Year in Review: The Top 7 Indian Web Series of 2022

3. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Terry Seattle, a senior detective, is back, and this case is terrible. Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, two well-known guests, assist him in his investigation into Santa's murder. The only problem is that Bateman and Rudolph don't receive the script.

They had no idea what would happen to them soon. They will have to improvise their way through the case with Terry Seattle. Do they possess the capacity?

4. Harry & Meghan Part 2

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal the other side of their famous love story in an exclusive and in-depth documentary series. The six-part series focuses on their early covert romance and the struggles that eventually caused them to give up their full-time jobs at the school.

The show delves deeper than just one couple's love story. Instead, it paints a picture of our world and how we interact with one another through comments from friends and family, many of whom have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed, as well as historians who discuss the current state of the British Commonwealth and the royal family's relationship with the press.

Where to watch: Netflix