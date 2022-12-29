Year Ender 2022: 5 Bollywood films that were popular on OTT this year

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, the movie Darlings was well-liked. The Netflix original dark comedy explores the issue of domestic abuse and wonders why so many women choose to stay with their violent partners. Alia Bhatt makes her producing debut with this film.

Highlights

  • Check out this list of the top 5 Bollywood films that were streamed on OTT in 2022.
  • In the movie Dasvi, a dishonest and uneducated politician is imprisoned.
  • Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut in Qala.

Follow Us

5G

As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at popular OTT movies and television shows. The best place to watch movies and television shows in December is curled up under a blanket with some snacks and warm beverages nearby. Here is a list of Hindi films and television shows that dominated OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee 5, Disney+, Hotstar, and others as we look back on the year that was.

Here is a list of the top 5 Bollywood films that were streamed on OTT in 2022:

1. DARLINGS:

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, the movie "Darlings" was well-liked. The Netflix original dark comedy explores the issue of domestic abuse and wonders why so many women choose to stay with their violent partners. Alia Bhatt makes her producing debut with this film.

2. DASVI:

In the movie "Dasvi," a dishonest and uneducated politician is imprisoned. His on-screen wife, Nimrat Kaur, makes herself at home and decides to stay. Abhishek Bachchan decides that education is essential and enrols in the 10th grade. In the Netflix movie, Sachin Shroff, Yami Gautam, and Arun Kushwah also appear.

3. FREDDY:

In the new Disney+Hotstar movie "Freddy," Alaya F and Kartik Aryan appear. A quiet, introverted doctor named Freddy, who is fervently seeking love, is the movie's main character. He ultimately succeeds, but the union is not everlasting.

4. QALA:

Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut in "Qala." In the story's center, a woman tries to win over her mother, who has always yearned for a boy. The only thing that has the power to unite or separate them is music. The cast of the Netflix movie features a wide variety of well-known actors, including Swastika Mukherjee, Sameer Kochhar, and Triptii Dimri.

5. A THURSDAY:

A lot of people have praised the film starring Yami Gautam, which is accessible on Disney+ Hotstar. Along with Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Karanvir Sharma, this thriller also features a terrific supporting cast.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments