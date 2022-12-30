TIM and Google Cloud Launch the First 5G Edge Cloud Platform

A 5G edge cloud platform has been introduced in Italy by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Google Cloud to assist in the creation of new smart mobility applications, such as self-driving and assisted cars. To accelerate Italy's digital transformation, the strategy is focused on a wide range of industries, startups, entrepreneurs, companies, and public administration.

The 5G Edge platform, the first of its kind in the nation, integrates TIM's cloud and 5G infrastructure with Google's Distributed Cloud Virtual software. As a result, the platform allows greater application configuration and more robust security standards.

Smart Mobility Solutions

The Modena Automotive Smart Area (MASA), an automated driving lab in Italy, as well as the Universities of Modena and Reggio Emilia, will use these 5G and edge capabilities to test new and advanced solutions for self-driving and assisted cars, particularly those that support highly secure and reliable communication between vehicles and the city infrastructure.

Google Cloud

This summer, Google Cloud added a new area in Milan to expand into Italy in collaboration with TIM. With Milan now operational, Google serves 34 global regions and 103 zones, covering users in more than 200 countries and territories globally.

Cloud regions are discrete, geographical locations containing specific zones or deployment areas for certain Google Cloud resources. To decrease the risk of outages, Google encourages Cloud customers to deploy apps in various zones throughout a region. For example, the Milan region will help Italian companies of all sizes with their digital transformation efforts, Fabio Fregi, Google Cloud's Italy country manager, says in a blog post.

"This new region is a strong step towards building regional capacity that meets the needs of the Italian digital economy, from availability and data residency to digital sovereignty and sustainability," he added.

According to Elio Schiavo, the operator's chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer for TIM, the region represents a deepening of the company's green initiative. "We are inaugurating a strategic infrastructure that will combine the huge economic benefits expected in Lombardy and Piedmont with important advantages for the environment: our network of data centres, designed and built according to eco-sustainability criteria, will allow significant CO2 savings."

The Smart Mobility project is part of the activities of TIM Enterprise, the Group's new business unit dedicated to companies and public administration in Italy.