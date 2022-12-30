Vivo Sub-Brand launches iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition

iQoo Neo 7, the new smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand, is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offers similar specifications as the vanilla iQoo Neo 7. However, there are some differences; the display of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The new model is offered in four RAM and storage options and three color variants.

The rear camera is a triple camera setup, which has a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a cooling mechanism that manages heat during gaming by using a 4,013mm square vapor chamber (VC) cooling chamber and the 5,000mAh battery in the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition supports 120W flash charging.

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Availibility and Price

The base model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage of the newly launched iQoo Neo 7 racing edition is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000), while the 16GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,000). The top-end model with 16GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 42,800). Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange are the current color options for the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition that are available for purchase in China on the Vivo website. Details about the launch of the new iQoo smartphone in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: iQOO 11 is World’s Fastest Android Smartphone with 5G Support

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition runs on OriginOS 3.0, an Android 13-based operating system, and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 1500 nits, the display supports HDR. The Pro+ display chip used in the smartphone is said to offer great frame stability and low power consumption. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Adreno 730 GPU. For 4D game vibration, the new iQoo phone has a dual X-axis linear motor. Additionally, it provides a 4,013mm square vapor chamber (VC) cooling area for temperature control while playing video games.

Camera

The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support; an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is of 16-megapixel with a f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition carries up to 512GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone has 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as options for connectivity. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, and pressure sensor are among the sensors on board. It also supports a face unlock function and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Neo 7 Racing Edition from iQoo has a 5,000mAh battery allowing the phone to be charged quickly with 120W flash charging. On a single charge, it is said to provide up to 417 hours of standby time. The smartphone's dimensions are 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. While the other two variants each weigh 197 grams, the Geometric Black variant weighs 202 grams.