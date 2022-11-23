Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Launched for Mid-Range 5G Smartphones

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Qualcomm will leverage enhanced AI capabilities of the chipset in enabling the smartphone users to capture better pictures from the camera app. But AI isn't just limited to helping users experience better photography, but it will also smoothen the communication experience. The chip can support 200MP photo capture and recording in 4K HDR.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm, a major semiconductor manufacturer has announced the Snapdragon 782G platform for smartphones.
  • The chip will integrate the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Variable Shade Rating and Qualcomm Quick Touch.
  • For display, the platform can support up to FHD+ 144Hz refresh rate, which would be a decent experience with any mid-range smartphone.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, a major semiconductor manufacturer, has announced the Snapdragon 782G platform for smartphones. This chip will enable 5G connectivity for smartphones and will act as an upgraded replacement for the Snapdragon 778G+. The all-new Snapdragon 782G will power mid-range smartphones in the coming year. According to Qualcomm, the CPU of the new Snapdragon 782G will deliver 5% improved performance, while the Adreno GPU will deliver 10% better performance. The chip will also integrate the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Variable Shade Rating and Qualcomm Quick Touch.

Again, Qualcomm will leverage the enhanced AI capabilities of the chipset to enable smartphone users to capture better pictures from the camera app. But AI isn't just limited to helping users experience better photography; it will also smoothen the communication experience. The chip can support 200MP photo capture and recording in 4K HDR. It comes with support for mmWave 5G and sub-6 GHz frequencies for both NSA and SA deployments.

For display, the platform can support up to FHD+ 144Hz refresh rate, which would be a decent experience with any mid-range smartphone. It can also support HDR gaming to deliver a better gaming experience to consumers. The chipset is built on the 6nm process and will support USB 3.1 (Type-C).

You can download the image below to get the complete details about the chip.

Qualcomm

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

