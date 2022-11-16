Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Announced: Details

Qualcomm has announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the flagship smartphones of 2023. The chip was announced by the company at Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Maui. Qualcomm said that the chip is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) marvel. Qualcomm has pointed out eight areas where the chipset excels, and a lot of it has to do with AI. Here's what you should know.

8 Areas Where Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will Impact Your Experience

1) System-Wide Integrated AI:

Qualcomm said that AI runs within its next-generation Qualcomm AI Engine. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with the first Cognitive Image Signal Processor (Cognitive ISP), dual AI processors in the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, the world's first and only 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system and the company's fastest and most advanced Qualcomm Hexagon processor ever.

Qualcomm claimed that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is up to 4.35x faster than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in models like natural language processing (NLP). This new platform has impressive gains in performance and efficiency over the last generation. The voice assistant experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would be much better than ever as well. Qualcomm said that the new platform could support real-time multi-language translation.

2) Better Pictures with AI Enhancement:

As we mentioned, Qualcomm is all about AI with its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform for smartphones. The new AI-powered Cognitive ISP can enhance photos and videos in real time with semantic segmentation. In simple words, the chip is capable of identifying each aspect within your photo or video frame, such as backgrounds, clothes, face, hair and more. Take a look at the examples below.

3. Better Gaming Experience Because of Real-Time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing:

Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming is geared to enhance the experience of gaming for users on smartphones with Snapdragon 8 platform. Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with a new feature inside the Elige Gaming - real-time hardware accelerated ray tracing. This would enhance the quality of graphics and deliver better shadows and illuminations in real time while delivering exceptional battery life and power efficiency. This is Qualcomm's effort to make gaming as immersive as possible for the users. Take a look at the example below.

4. Better Looking Virtual or Gaming Characters, More Lifelike:

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with the latest Unreal Engine 5, which completely supports the MetaHuman framework. This enables the chip to unlock a whole new level of realism for the users. The characters in your games would be more real and unique.

5. Brand New CPU Architecture:

The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is the heart of any mobile chip. It is where all the essential processing takes place. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with the latest Qualcomm Kyro CPU, featuring unique architectures - three efficiency cores, four performance cores, and one prime core. Qualcomm converted one of the efficiency cores into a performance core to boost the performance of the chipset. Whether this would result in battery or heating issues is something that we will only find out once it is available on multiple smartphones.

6. Breakthrough 5G Performance:

5G is the next level of network connectivity that will unlock a whole new world of opportunities for the tech industry and consumers. Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with the Snapdragon X70, which is the world's first and only 5G mode-RF system with an AI-integrated processor. At the center of this, there is Qualcomm 5G AI Suite, which optimises the sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G links to deliver better speeds, latency, coverage and power efficiency.

7. Spatial Audio with Head Tracking:

The chipset has also been geared by Qualcomm to deliver a better sound or audio experience to consumers. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with dynamic head-tracking to deliver a completely immersive audio experience to the user. As your head moves, the immersive sounds move with it because of the incredible technology that Qualcomm has integrated into the Snapdragon.

8. Better Security:

Qualcomm has given a lot of importance to security with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company has raised the bar for facial recognition by adding liveness detection designed to block spoof or malicious attempts to unlock the device with 3D replica face models or 2D photos. This means that your experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would be more secure and peaceful.

These are the eight areas where Snapdragon 8 Ge 2 would make the most significant impact.