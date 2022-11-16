Vodafone Idea Sets Up 50 New Retail Stores in Rural Tamil Nadu

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Abhijit Kishore, COO of Vodafone Idea, said that there is still a large segment of customers in rural India who would prefer the familiarity and comfort of the face-to-face service through the physical retail format.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea  (Vi) has set up 50 new retail stores in rural Tamil Nadu.
  • The third-largest telecom operator in the country is trying to add as many subscribers as possible to boost revenues.
  • The new stores in Tamil Nadu is to boost the presence of the brand in the rural community.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea  (Vi) has set up 50 new retail stores in rural Tamil Nadu. The third-largest telecom operator in the country is trying to add as many subscribers as possible to boost revenues. The new stores in Tamil Nadu is to boost the presence of the brand in the rural community. The company is also opening Vi stores in other states. Since the launch of the brand, this has been the most significant retail expansion activity undertaken by Vi. The telco is opening around 300 new stores in several states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to a statement from the company, the new shops will be set up in Illupur, Palani, Usilampatti, Nagapattinam, Arakkonam, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur and others. This will enable the customers of the telco in quickly being able to communicate with the personnel of the company. The new stores are to drive engagement between the customers and the company in rural India.

Abhijit Kishore, COO of Vodafone Idea, said that there is still a large segment of customers in rural India who would prefer the familiarity and comfort of the face-to-face service through the physical retail format.

In the recent quarterly results for Q2 FY23, Vi announced that it had again lost several million customers from its subscriber base. While the telco reported that its revenues were improving, the loss widened. One positive for Vi was the increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. The higher the ARPU, the better it will be for the telco, especially when it is losing customers fast.

Vodafone Idea aims to reach the Rs 200 ARPU figure in the short term, but at present, its ARPU stands at Rs 131, which is very far from the target. Even with another tariff hike, it may be difficult for the company to reach that figure in the short term.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
OPPO Smartphones that Support Jio 5G SA
Reliance Jio's 5G SA (Standalone) networks would run on most of the 5G smartphones from OPPO. OPPO India has said that any device that it further launches in the Indian market will be 5G SA enabled.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Bharti Airtel One Year Recharge Plans and Data top ups explained. As New Year is around and if you are looking for yearly plans to avoid monthly recharge hassles, this visual is for you.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments