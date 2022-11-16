BREAKING: Airtel Now Only Offer Disney+ Hotstar with Two Prepaid Plans

Jio had initially removed all the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans, but now, the telco has also removed its Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundled plans. The difference between the move from Airtel and Jio is that Jio removed the complete plans while Airtel has only removed the Disney+ Hotstar benefit from the plans, and not the plans completely. 

  • The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is now available only with two prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel.
  • These two plans come for Rs 499 and Rs 3359.
  • These are old plans but let's still go over their benefits.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in the country, now only offers Disney+ Hotstar with two of its prepaid plans. Airtel has become the second telecom operator after Jio to remove Disney+ Hostar benefit from prepaid plans. Jio had initially removed all the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans, but now, the telco has also removed its Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundled plans. The difference between the move from Airtel and Jio is that Jio removed the complete plans while Airtel has only removed the Disney+ Hotstar benefit from the plans, and not the plans completely.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With Which Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription is now Available

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is now available only with two prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel. These two plans come for Rs 499 and Rs 3359. These are old plans but let's still go over their benefits. With the Rs 499 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 2GB of daily data for 28 days. The Rs 3359 plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Both plans offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions, but the Rs 3359 plan also offers a free Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with this plan as well.

Now, let's take a look at the plans from which the Disney+ Hotstar benefit has been removed.

Airtel Plans Which Don't Offer Disney+ Hotstar Benefit Anymore

There are multiple prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that don't offer Disney+ Hotstar benefit anymore. These plans are - Rs 181, Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 839 and Rs 2999. Note that all of these plans are still on offer from Airtel, but just don't bundle Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit anymore.

The Rs 181 plan is a 4G data voucher with which users get 1GB of daily data for 30 days. This plan would work on an existing prepaid plan with voice calling, data and SMS benefits of Airtel.

The Rs 399 plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with Airtel Thanks benefits for 28 days.

The Rs 599 plan offers 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with Airtel Thanks benefits for 28 days.

The Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with Airtel Thanks benefits for 84 days.

The Rs 2999 plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with Airtel Thanks benefits for 365 days.

