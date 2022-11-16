Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, has removed the last two Disney+ Hotstar plans it was offering. A few weeks back, Jio removed the plans with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. But users could still recharge with the prepaid plans bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. These were the Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 prepaid plans. But now, neither of these plans are visible on the website or the mobile app of the telco. So with this, Reliance Jio has completely stopped offering Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans. The development was first spotted by Manpreet Singh Rana, a TelecomTalk community member. If you want Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plans now, you will have to look towards the other operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. So why is Jio removing these plans?

Reliance Jio Would Want to Push in-house OTT Platforms

Because of partnering with Jio, Disney+ Hotstar has benefitted a lot in India. As Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) invests more and more in digital content platforms, it is likely that Jio would want its subscribers to focus on those platforms. RIL-owned Viacom18 now also owns the rights for streaming IPL (Indian Premier League).

At present, Jio doesn't offer any OTT benefits bundled prepaid plans anymore. However, we can expect the telco to bring new OTT plans in the near future.

Which are the Reliance Jio Plans that are Gone?

Reliance Jio prepaid plans that are not available for customers anymore are the Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 plans. Both plans offered Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscriptions to the users and were the last options for Jio users if they wanted Disney+ Hotstar bundled for free.

The Rs 1499 plan came with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. It offered access to multiple Jio apps. Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundled was for 1 year, while the plan had a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 4199 plan, on the other hand, came with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling for 1-year or 365 days with Jio apps. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription bundled with this plan also came for 1 year.