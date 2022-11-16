Vodafone Idea Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Offering 75GB of Free Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering the Rs 3099 prepaid plan with 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan will also bring 75GB of bonus data along with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. The plan also offers Vi Hero Unlimited benefits and Vi Movies & TV VIP access.

  Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, is offering users free 75GB of data and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost with one of its prepaid plans.
  Vodafone Idea customers will get bonus data with three plans along with OTT benefits.
  Vi had rolled out the same offer during Diwali 2022.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, is offering users free 75GB of data and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost with one of its prepaid plans. The prepaid plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 3099. Note that this is a limited-period offer, and will stay there from November 15 to November 30, 2022. This is not the only plan that will offer bonus data to the customers. Vi had rolled out the same offer for customers during Diwali. If you want to compare, just read this - "Vodafone Idea Diwali Offer 2022". Vodafone Idea customers will get bonus data with three plans along with OTT benefits. Let's quickly go over the plans and the benefits they come with.

Vodafone Idea Three Prepaid plans that are on Offer Right Now and Give Bonus Data

a) Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 Plan: Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering the Rs 3099 prepaid plan with 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan will also bring 75GB of bonus data along with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. The plan also offers Vi Hero Unlimited benefits and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps after consumption of FUP (fair usage policy data). This plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

b) Vodafone Idea Rs 1499 Plan: With its Rs 1499 plan, Vodafone Idea is offering 50GB of bonus data. The regular benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The Rs 1499 plan from Vi carries a validity of 180 days. There is free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP bundled with this plan, along with the Vi Hero Unlimited offer.

c) Vodafone Idea Rs 2899 Plan: Vodafone Idea's Rs 2899 plan offers customers 75GB of bonus data. This plan comes with a yearly validity or 365 days validity. Users get 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of the plan include free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP and Vi Hero Unlimited offers.

With the Rs 1499 and Rs 2899 plans as well, Vodafone Idea reduces the internet speed to 64 Kbps once the FUP data for the day has been consumed. Vodafone Idea has been offering bonus data with these plans for a long time. The offer has been renewed from November 15, 2022, and will stay in place till November 30, 2022.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

