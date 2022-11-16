WhatsApp Can be Used on Two Phones at the Same Time: Here’s How

To test out WhatsApp's new feature, users must first register for the messaging service's beta edition. Although the app's beta programme is currently largely full, you can still give it a shot. Just search for the WhatsApp app on the Google Play Store.

Highlights

  • One WhatsApp number may now be used on two mobile devices, according to a new feature being rolled out by WhatsApp.
  • The current Linked devices functionality, which debuted earlier this year, has been expanded with this.
  • People who use two mobile phones will find it easier now that the business plans to allow users to log in to one WhatsApp number on two phones.

WhatsApp

One WhatsApp number may now be used on two mobile devices, according to a new feature being rolled out by WhatsApp. The current Linked devices functionality, which debuted earlier this year, has been expanded with this. But at the moment, the platforms' beta testers are the only ones who can get the most recent upgrade. It has not yet been added to WhatsApp's stable version, but the company may make it public in the upcoming months. All current WhatsApp users are only able to access their accounts via a single smartphone, though they are permitted to link up to four additional devices, such as laptops and tablets. People who use two mobile phones will find it easier now that the business plans to allow users to log in to one WhatsApp number on two phones.

To test out WhatsApp's new feature, users must first register for the messaging service's beta edition. Although the app's beta programme is currently largely full, you can still give it a shot. Just search for the WhatsApp app on the Google Play Store. When you open it, the page will have Beta programme printed on it. You won't be able to join the beta programme if you get a notification that says, "Beta programme is full." You can check the Play Store more regularly to see if the beta programme has begun.

WhatsApp Linked Devices: Steps for Primary Phone

  • Launch the WhatsApp app on your primary smartphone.
  • The three-dot icon is located in the top right corner. Tap it.
  • Tap the "Linked devices" option once again.
  • Now, just tap on the “link a device” option, which will display a QR code on the screen.

WhatsApp Linked Devices: Steps for Secondary Phone

  • You are automatically enrolled in the beta programme once you sign up for it. You are already a part of it.  Just log in to WhatsApp on your secondary phone by opening it.
  • In the top right corner of the screen, click the three-dot menu icon to continue.
  • Tap again on “Link a device” option.
  • Now, scan the QR code, which is available on the primary phone.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

