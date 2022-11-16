WhatsApp Can be Used on Two Phones at the Same Time: Here’s How

One WhatsApp number may now be used on two mobile devices, according to a new feature being rolled out by WhatsApp. The current Linked devices functionality, which debuted earlier this year, has been expanded with this. But at the moment, the platforms' beta testers are the only ones who can get the most recent upgrade. It has not yet been added to WhatsApp's stable version, but the company may make it public in the upcoming months. All current WhatsApp users are only able to access their accounts via a single smartphone, though they are permitted to link up to four additional devices, such as laptops and tablets. People who use two mobile phones will find it easier now that the business plans to allow users to log in to one WhatsApp number on two phones.

To test out WhatsApp's new feature, users must first register for the messaging service's beta edition. Although the app's beta programme is currently largely full, you can still give it a shot. Just search for the WhatsApp app on the Google Play Store. When you open it, the page will have Beta programme printed on it. You won't be able to join the beta programme if you get a notification that says, "Beta programme is full." You can check the Play Store more regularly to see if the beta programme has begun.

WhatsApp Linked Devices: Steps for Primary Phone

Launch the WhatsApp app on your primary smartphone.

The three-dot icon is located in the top right corner. Tap it.

Tap the "Linked devices" option once again.

Now, just tap on the “link a device” option, which will display a QR code on the screen.

WhatsApp Linked Devices: Steps for Secondary Phone