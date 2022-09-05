RCS Led Mobile Business Messaging Market to Reach $78 Billion by 2027

Since the data shared by enterprises is crucial and sensitive, in the coming years, businesses will shift from regular SMS platforms to RCS business messaging. From 161 billion RCS messages in 2022, the total RCS messages in 2027 would jump to 639 billion.

Highlights

  • Rich Communication Services (RCS) will drive growth in mobile business messaging in the coming years.
  • RCS is a messaging protocol that allows rich media content such as high-quality videos, pictures, and carousels to be sent to others via the inbuilt SMS application of the smartphone. 
  • RCS contributes to reducing messaging fraud by bringing end-to-end encryption and verified sender identities into play.

RCS

Rich Communication Services (RCS) will drive growth in mobile business messaging in the coming years. According to Juniper Research, the total value of mobile business messaging would go up from $48 billion in 2022 to $78 billion by 2027. RCS adoption by enterprises is estimated to account for 63% of the growth that mobile business messaging will see. For the unaware, RCS is a messaging protocol that allows rich media content such as high-quality videos, pictures, and carousels to be sent to others via the inbuilt SMS application of the smartphone.

Since the data shared by enterprises is crucial and sensitive, in the coming years, businesses will shift from regular SMS platforms to RCS business messaging. From 161 billion RCS messages in 2022, the total RCS messages in 2027 would jump to 639 billion. RCS business messaging would be a more secure protocol for enterprises to communicate.

RCS contributes to reducing messaging fraud by bringing end-to-end encryption and verified sender identities into play. In the US, all the tier-1 operators support RCS. Apple is said to play a major role in the growth of RCS over the next few years. If Apple decides to introduce RCS support in iOS within the next three years, the total number of RCS business messages in the US would surpass 170 billion by 2027.

