Babli Bouncer Starring Tamannaah Bhatia Official Trailer Released

Babli Bouncer, a new desi film starring the South Superstar Tamannaah Bhatia, is going to release very soon. The film's trailer is out now and looks like a refreshing touch to Bollywood. It is not like such a movie doesn't exist already. From the trailer, you will get a lot of Sultan and Dangal vibes. But it is not a movie that's completely about wrestling. In the trailer, it can be seen that Bhatia's character is trying to get rid of the burden of getting married by taking the job of 'Lady Bouncer' as she isn't qualified enough for any job that requires a well-educated person.

Babli Bouncer Official Trailer

Babli Bouncer Release Date and Other Details

Babli Bouncer will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022. The release date is very nearby, and you would require a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to stream the movie. The movie has been produced by Vineet Jain and Star Studios and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for directing some other big titles such as Heroine, Fashion, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and more. Let us know in the comments how you find the film.