Vodafone Hero Unlimited Benefits are Unmatched

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers a ton of prepaid plans to consumers. But there's one thing about the prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea that no consumer can look away from. The Hero Unlimited Benefits that Vi introduced with its plans are super unique offers and help the plans from Vi stand out from the crowd. In case you are wondering, yes, Vi is in the third rank and is losing subscribers pretty fast. The telco has been doing all it can to gain high-value customers, but its bad fortune is just not going away. Despite offering Hero Unlimited benefits, Vodafone Idea has been unable to convert it into a success for the business so far. Before we go ahead, for those of you, who don't know what Hero Unlimited benefits are, take a look below.

Vodafone Idea Hero Unlimited Benefits Explained

The Hero Unlimited benefits from Vodafone Idea is made of three things: a) Weekend Data Rollover, b) Binge All Night, and c) Data Delights. All three offers from Vi are bundled with prepaid plans above Rs 299. None of the prepaid plans from Vi, which cost anything less than Rs 299, are bundled with the Hero Unlimited Benefits.

a) Weekend Data Rollover: Weekend Data Rollover is an offer that allows consumers to use all of their leftover FUP (fair-usage-policy) data from the weekdays at the weekends (Sat-Sun). This means that data utilisation for Vi customers can be very efficient and effective.

b) Data Delights: Under the Data Delights offer, Vi offers customers 2GB of emergency data every month at no extra cost. The 2GB is offered in two parts of 1GB each which expires on the day it is redeemed.

c) Binge all Night: This is an offer from the company which excites the night birds a lot. Under the Binge all Night offer, consumers get all the data they want without affecting their FUP limits between 12 AM to 6 AM.

Despite being bundled with all of these offers on top of the regular benefits, Vi's prepaid plans at the same price point as Airtel's haven't been able to make much difference. The telco's network performance has been the root cause of its decline in business. Neither Airtel nor Jio customers get these sort of offers with their prepaid plans. The Hero Unlimited benefits are truly unmatched. But these offers have been overshadowed because of the declining subscribers for the company.