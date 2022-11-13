Airtel Broadband Netflix Bundled Plans: Take a Look

Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the nation. The reason why Airtel's fiber broadband business has been able to do so good in the last few years, in my opinion, is the fact that its prices are competitive and the benefits are great. But at the end of the day, it is the telco's excellent customer service which has been able to make a huge difference. The customer care team of Xstream Fiber has been pretty responsive and effective, in my experience so far. Today, we will focus on two broadband plans of Airtel Xstream Fiber which come bundled with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Netflix. Let's quickly take a look at them.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans with Netflix Bundled at No Extra Cost

Airtel Xstream Fiber has a total of two broadband plans which come bundled with the OTT benefit of Netflix. Now, these plans are pretty great for consumers who can spend a lot of money on a broadband connection every month and who actually require super high speed internet. Because the two broadband plans of Airtel Xstream Fiber which bundle Netflix for users at no extra cost come for Rs 1498 and Rs 3999 per month. Note that the price here doesn't include taxes. Let's go over the two plans here.

a) Rs 1498 Plan: The Rs 1498 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber comes with up to 300 Mbps of internet speed. In addition, this plan offers unlimited data (3.3TB per month) along with unlimited voice calling. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are - Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream Premium, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7, FASTag, and Wynk Music Premium.

b) Rs 3999 Plan: The Rs 3999 broabdnad plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber offers 1 Gbps of speed, unlimited internet (3.3TB per month), and unlimited voice calling. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are - Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream Premium, VIP Service, Apollo 24|7, FASTag, and Wynk Music Premium.

Note that the internet speed goes down to 1 Mbps post the consumption of FUP data for the month. Also, the customers can convert the service into Airtel Black if they already own a postpaid mobile SIM of Bharti Airtel or a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection from Airtel Digital TV.